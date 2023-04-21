With the Southwestern Warriors coming off of a loss and the Somerset Lady Jumpers winners of four straight contest, the game between the two softball squads on Friday evening at the War Path promised to be a great game between two teams with hopes of contending for a 12th Region title at the end of the season. However, some bad weather in the area put a dash to any hopes of the game being completed, with the game being called soon before the beginning of the bottom of the second frame due to lightning and heavy rain.
Jazlynn Shadoan, like always, led off the top of the first inning for the Lady Jumpers. Following just three pitches, Shadoan made some solid contact on the fourth pitch thrown her way and it was out of the stadium in a hurry, giving her a lead-off home run and giving Somerset an early 1-0 edge over Southwestern.
The Warriors settled down after that, retiring the next three batters that stepped up to the plate to end the damage early. Southwestern had to deal with an early injury scare as well, as Kylie Dalton was forced to exit due to injury. Prayers up that she is able to return back to the field quickly.
Brynn Troxell led off the top of the order for the Warriors in the bottom of the first and on the fourth pitch found some solid contact on the ball, lifting it high up in the air. The Somerset outfielder attempted to make the catch but the ball bounced out of her glove, with Troxell making it to second base on the error.
Two straight outs, caught by Shadoan and Emry Pyles, threatened to leave Troxell stranded on second. However, Sidney Hansen hit a belter of a shot to deep left field, good enough for an RBI double and to tie the ball game up at 1-1. The next batter flew out to outfielder Kayleigh Bartley to retire the side. The rain was starting to come down fast at this point.
Somerset couldn't get anything going in the top of the second inning, as the rain became more of a downpour. Batters were out quickly on a fly out to Macie Gwin, a pop out to Lexi Martin and a line out to Jordyn McDonald that was caught on the run.
The bottom of the second inning never even got started, as the heavy rain soon became accompanied by lightning which forced the umpires to call the game to a halt. After several minutes went by with no end in sight, the game was officially called.
Jazlynn Shadoan and Sidney Hansen had the sole RBI's for Somerset and Southwestern respectively.
Southwestern will next face off against Green County and Mercer County on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively as part of the Don Franklin Showcase, before hosting district opponent McCreary Central at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Somerset will next host Simon Kenton at home on Saturday at 2 p.m., before a crosstown rivalry matchup at Pulaski County on Monday evening at 6 p.m.
