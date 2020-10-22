Southwestern anglers compete in Nationals

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

The Southwestern High School fishing team, of Branden Duncan, Chanler Brake, Keaton Smith and Jaydon Coggins will be fishing in the Mossy Oak High School Bassmaster National Championship on Kentucky Lake this weekend. The tournament will be going out of Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, TN. Branden Duncan and Chanler Brake made the BassMaster High School Nationals by taking first Place the 2020 Mossy Oak High School Series on Lake Cumberland. Keaton Smith and Jaydon Coggins made Nationals by finishing third place in the 2020 Angler of the Year Standings (AOY) in the Kentucky Bass Nation events.