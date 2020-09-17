Southwestern announces athletic event guidelines

Southwestern High School is pleased to announce that our student athletes will be able to compete in fall sports at this time. All Southwestern athletic events will be following the recommendations sent out by the KHSAA. We will be following guidelines and recommendations to ensure the safety of all students, staff, coaches, and parents.
Spectators - At this time we will follow the guidelines recommended by the KHSAA. We will limit public admission in hopes of allowing all of our fall sports athletes a chance to play what is left of their fall season. We will not have public ticket sales or public admittance to our home athletic events. This includes employees of the Pulaski County School District (unless working or supervising the event), senior citizen passes, and coaches cards.
SW Student Athletes - Each student athlete will receive four vouchers per household. This will include Cheerleaders. Southwestern Marching Band will come perform at Halftime and exit (Optional). Temperature Checks will be done upon arrival for all athletes and coaches (anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted). All players must provide their own water bottle. Balls must be sanitized at Half time.
Visiting Student Athletes - Visiting student athletes will be permitted two tickets for parents/family members. Tickets will be distributed based upon the current KHSAA roster; Roster must be updated on KHSAA. Temperature checks must be done before leaving their school (anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted). All players must provide their own water bottle. Balls must be sanitized as frequently as possible.
Coaches - Southwestern Coaches will receive 4 tickets per coach. Visiting coaches will receive 2 tickets per coach.
Parents/Family Members - May receive a voucher from a student athlete. No voucher = no admittance to the game. Ticket prices will be $5.00 for everyone with a voucher. After your temperature is checked and you produce a completed voucher, you may enter the gate, submit your voucher for contract tracing purposes, and pay your $5.00. Exact cash only. We ask that you please arrive prepared. Please bring lawn chair for additional seating.
Arrival - Station 1 Home Team families will present their voucher or Visitors will be checked off on roster provided by visiting roster on KHSAA. They will also have their temperature checked and fill out their personal information and complete a symptom checklist and drop it in a box.
Station 2:Now fans will be able to purchase their tickets. Please have exact change. Everyone must have a home team pass or if visitors they must sign off on the roster provided. Anyone who enters must have a mask.
Masks and Social Distancing - Masks and social distancing will be required at all events. You must have a mask while in the venue. Family units and household members should sit together while maintaining six feet from other families. All coaches, players (unless competing), and cheerleaders shall wear a mask.
Misc. - Gate workers will take the temperature of everyone who is working or has a voucher. Coaches will handle their student athletes as normal. Any temperature above 100.4 will not be admitted and will be asked to leave. Please do not show up on our campus without checking your temperature at home first and analyzing other possible symptoms. Limited concessions will be available and no readmission will be allowed. Only Players in uniform and essential personnel will be on the sidelines. Only players participating on the field will be permitted to be without a mask.
Press Box - Football Press Box will be PA Announcer and Clock Operators in one room. Home Team Radio and video crew in other rooms. All six feet apart. Visiting radio will be outside. Visiting film crew will be up top. Visitors Media must plan to be outside. Everyone is expected to have a mask.
Everyone is expected to practice social distancing.
