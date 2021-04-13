Southwestern baseball dominates McCreary Central 

STEARNS – The Southwestern High School baseball team flexed some offensive muscle in their 17-1 four-inning district win over McCreary Central High School on Monday.
The Warriors tallied 17 runs off 14 hits and scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings to close out the mercy-rule game.
Southwestern senior Micha Mullins led the Warriors with three hits and two runs batted in. Senior Tucker Howard had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Southwestern sophomore Caleb Ramsey had two hits, drove in thee runs, and scored two runs. Freshman Wyatt Morgan had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Freshman Jonas Gallagher drove in two runs and scored three runs. Senior Riley McBryde drove in three runs and scored two runs. Junior Ben Howard drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Junior hurler Ian Maybrier struck out eight batters and only allowed two hits to pick up the district pitching win.
Southwestern (3-5) will host McCreary Central High School on Tuesday, and travel to North Laurel High School on Thursday.
