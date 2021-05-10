Southwestern baseball drops a pair of weekend games

The Southwestern High School baseball dropped of pair of games this past weekend. The Warriors fell to Whitley County High School 10-6 and were defeated by Lexington Christian by a score of 16-8.
In the Whitley County loss, Southwestern junior Ian Maybrier batted a perfect 3-for-3 and scored a run. Senior Tucker Howard, senior Riley McBryde and sophomore Caleb Ramsey all had one hit and drove in a run each.
In the Lexington Christian setback, McBryde hit a solo homer. Howard, senior Micah Mullins, freshman Jonas Gallagher, Maybrier, and junior Kolton Durham all drove in one run each.
Southwestern (4-12) travel to Corbin High School on Monday, and will host West Jessamine on Tuesday.
