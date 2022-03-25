Southwestern baseball falls to Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG – The Whitley County High School Colonels jumped out to a commanding 11-1 lead after two innings in their 13-2 win over the Southwestern High School baseball team on Thursday.
The Warriors only managed to score runs in the second and fourth innings. In the second, Braden Morrow doubled to centerfield to score Caleb Ramsey. In the fourth, Hayden Hall double to left field to score Ramsey.
Caleb Ramsey had one hit and scored two runs. Ramsey, Travis Burton, Braden Morrow, and Hayden Hall accounted for all four of the Warriors' hits.
Southwestern (1-5) hosts Boyle County on Friday and Harrison, OH on Saturday.
