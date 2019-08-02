The Southwestern High School boys basketball team's 2019 NEXTGEN Camp was conducted this past week at the Wigwam. The basketball campers worked on fundamentals, basketball competitions and participated in a NBA style draft process.
Southwestern Basketball NEXTGEN Camp
Madeline Goforth Hamilton, age 95, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Somerset after an extended illness. She was born on December 28, 1923 in Dallas City, Illinois, daughter of the late Oscar L. Gof…
Margie D. Wesley, 94, formerly of Pulaski County, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is survived by a son, Lonnie & (Charlotte) Wesley; several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Wesley; one sister; and two brothers. A Gravesid…
