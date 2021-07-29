Southwestern bass fishing teams compete in Nationals

DAYTON, TENN. - The Southwestern High School bass fishing team had two teams to qualify for the National Championship.
Thursday was the opening day for the boys in the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors at Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
Over 300 of the country's best bass fishing teams will converge on Chickamauga Lake for the 2021 Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors on Thursday July, 29 through Saturday, July 31. In addition to a national title, anglers hope to reel in their share of a prize purse worth more than $20,700 and $600,000 in college scholarships.
Competition days will be July 29-31 with daily takeoffs from the Dayton Boat Dock at 6:45 a.m. ET. Weigh-ins will take place at Point Park at 2:45 p.m.
Student anglers qualified for the championship through four High School Opens held on Florida's Harris Chain of Lakes, Kentucky's Lake Cumberland, Michigan's Saginaw Bay and Alabama's Lay Lake.
