The Southwestern Lady Warriors had been on a bit of a losing streak heading into their Tuesday evening contest against the Whitley County Lady Colonels, losing three straight contests and being outscored 42-7 over those three games. The Warriors were also struggling with injuries over the past few weeks but welcomed back senior leader Sidney Hansen back into the batting lineup in this one. From the very beginning of the contest, it looked like the home team meant business on this warm May evening.
It didn't take long for the Warriors to jump all over their opponents from Whitley County, as they built a 9-0 lead after just two innings of play. After surrendering five runs in the third, a huge fourth inning eventually gave Southwestern a 17-5 win via the run rule.
The top of the first inning went by in a flash, as it took Southwestern starting pitcher Raegan Peters just four pitches to retire three batters. It didn't take long for the Warriors to start hitting in their half of the first, as Brynn Troxell immediately made it to first base after a pop fly was dropped in the infield for a single. A walk on Kylie Dalton gave the Warriors two base runners before a hard ground ball to center field was hit by Abigail Whitescarver, deep enough to give her a two RBI double on the hit and give Southwestern an early 2-0 lead.
The offense didn't stop there in the first inning however, as the next batter up, Jordyn McDonald, took just two pitches to absolutely hammer a shot into deep center and over the wall, scoring two more runs and doubling the Southwestern lead to 4-0. Junior Kara Canada was then immediately called from the dugout to pitch for the Lady Colonels and sat down three straight batters, including one via strikeout, to retire the side.
Whitley County managed to get their first hit of the ball game in the top of the second, a one out single by eighth grader Payton Hurst. However, two straight ground outs into fielder's choices left a runner stranded for the Colonels.
Macie Gwin began the bottom of the second with a single on a pop fly to left before Abigayle Peters was hit by a pitch and Troxell was walked to load the bases up for Southwestern with no outs. An RBI sacrifice fly by Dalton gave the Warriors their fifth run of the evening. The home run party continued for the home team as Whitescarver came back up to the plate, sending a line drive straight over the wall in left field to increase the Southwestern lead to 8-0.
McDonald couldn't stop hitting bombs on this night and it continued in her next plate appearance, as she waited for the right pitch and obliterated it over the wall in center for a solo home run. This gave her a second home run for the ball game and made it 9-0 in favor of the home team. Arabella Lowery managed a single with two outs but it wasn't long before the side retired, although the damage was obviously already done.
Eighth grader Hallie Huddleston began the top of the third inning with a single off a line drive to center field. A one out single by junior Amber Brown gave the Lady Colonels two base runners before the first strikeout by Raegan Peters put two outs on the board. Sophomore Morgan Huddleston was able to reach off an error that also gave Whitley County their first run of the ball game, but they weren't done yet in the frame.
Brown was able to steal home to give the Colonels a second run in the inning before an RBI single from sophomore Jadynn Johnson decreased the Southwestern lead to 9-3. A single from Hurst once again gave the visiting team two base runners with two outs, before freshman Jayden Barton reached on another error to load the bases up. A two RBI double from Canada further dug into the Lady Warriors' lead as it was now down to 9-5. A line out finally retired the Whitley County side.
All that Southwestern could manage in the bottom of the third was a single on a ground ball to left field from Troxell. Otherwise, the new pitcher for Whitley County, seventh grader Caylee Singleton, sat down the Warriors in short order.
McDonald came on to pitch in relief in the top of the fourth inning and although she gave up a few walks, she struck out two batters to prevent any more runs from coming through for the Lady Colonels.
Whitescarver was able to reach second base safely to begin the bottom of the fourth frame after an error. McDonald then hit yet another RBI off a single to left field, increasing the Southwestern lead to 10-5. A walk allowed Hansen to reach base safely, putting runners on the corners, before an error allowed Lowery to reach first to load the bases up with no outs.
An RBI sacrifice ground out by Raegan Peters scored the leading runner and increased the home team lead to 11-5 before a great grab by Canada at first base brought Southwestern to their final out. Abigayle Peters hit a ground ball in the infield before a throwing error allowed two more runs to come home to make it 13-5. After Troxell made it to base after another error, a two RBI double from Dalton on a hard ground ball to right field gave Southwestern their 14th and 15th runs of the game. Senior Makenzie Lunsford came in to pitch for Whitley County, but another RBI double from Whitescarver scored the 16th run for the Warriors. Two errors in a row scored Whitescarver before Lunsford grabbed a strikeout to finally retire the side, but with Southwestern now up 17-5, the pressure was fully on the Lady Colonels to score.
That pressure may have ultimately led to the loss for Whitley County, as none of the three batters McDonald faced in the top of the fifth inning could make solid contact with the ball. All three were out rather quickly to end the ball game, with the Lady Warriors coming out on top 17-5 in five innings of action.
The Warriors were led by six RBI's and a home run from Whitescarver, as well as four RBI's and two home runs from McDonald. Dalton added three RBI's while Raegan Peters added one of her own. Raegan Peters got the win on the mound, going three innings while striking out one. McDonald earned the save, pitching two innings and allowing no hits with just two walks while striking out two. Whitley County was led by two RBI's from Canada.
Southwestern improves to 15-16 in the final week of the regular season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Mercer County for a game that will start around 6:15 p.m.
