After a four-game winning streak, Southwestern has fallen into a bit of a lull, dropping their past three games before a matchup with Lincoln County on the road on Friday.
The Warriors played well defensively, holding a high-powered Patriots offense under 50 points. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as Southwestern fell 49-30. Head coach Jeron Dunbar was pleased with the defensive performance of his team but praised the defense of Lincoln County as well.
"Defensively, we were great tonight. I am very pleased with that. We executed that part of the game plan very well. On the flip side, Lincoln was great defensively too and we struggled to score. Holding them to 49 points is exactly what we needed to do. We are in the toughest stretch of our schedule right now and we are not backing down," he explained.
Southwestern was led by a 15-point performance from Eli Meece, as well as six points from Maddox Mink. Blake Bolin had four points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Campbell Coffey added three points and Maison Hibbard scored two. Lincoln County had a game-high 20 points from senior Tramane Alcorn.
The next game scheduled for the Warriors is on Tuesday where they will travel to Taylor County.
