Southwestern beats Campbellsville on Senior Night

Saturday night at Southwestern, the Warriors basketball team took control in the fourth period to get a victory over the Campbellsville Eagles.
Before the game, the Warriors recognized their six seniors for their senior night game. Southwestern's senior players this season include Ethan Cosson, Andrew Jones, Lukas Maybrier, Ethan Meadows, Laiken Nazario, and Evan Smith.
The game was an extremely close one, but the Warriors were able to pull away with a good fourth quarter performance.
Southwestern went into the fourth quarter with a one point lead at 40-39, and quickly extended that lead with back to back three point shots from sophomore Eli Meece, one off an assist from senior Evan Smith.
The Eagles tried to answer back and had a three ball from Deondre Weathers that was assisted by Kameron Smith, but Meece once again extended the Warrior lead with an inside bucket off a pass from senior Lukas Maybrier.
Campbellsville cut the lead back to just three points at 48-45 after an inside bucket and free throw from John Orberson, but senior Andrew Jones pushed the lead right back to six with a three ball that was assisted by Maybrier.
The Eagles did have some success towards the middle of the quarter with an 8-2 run that evened the score at 53-53. During the run they had an inside shot from Smith, free shots from Weathers and Arren Hash, and a three from Hash. Southwestern's two during the run came from an inside bucket by Jones.
Despite Campbellsville tying up the game, the Warriors closed the period with a 7-0 run that included free throws from Jones, Smith, and Maybrier, and a shot from inside the paint by Maybrier. The short run at the end resulted in a 60-53 Southwestern victory.
"I'll be honest with you, I was really worried about tonight's game," said Southwestern head coach Chris Baker. "Coach Adkins at Campbellsville is a former head coach at Campbellsville University and Lindsey Wilson College and I knew his team would come in prepared and they were. They were well coached, played hard, and executed well. They were a challenge coming off of last night's (Friday's) win. I was afraid we'd have a hangover and at times we did, but I'm super proud of how these guys competed and fought through it."
Throughout the entire game leading to the fourth period, the two teams were neck and neck with each other fighting for some momentum.
Early in the first period, the teams were dead even scoring fifteen points each heading into the second.
During the first, Southwestern had four points from Smith from two driving buckets, a three from Meece, an inside shot from Jones, a three and free throw from Maybrier and a short floater from junior Campbell Coffey.
On the other side, the Eagles had six from Smith coming from two three point plays, a steal and driving layup from Chase Hord, an inside bucket from Orberson, a three from Hash, and a steal and layup by Reggie Thomas.
Campbellsville started the second quarter with a 9-2 run that gave them a 24-17 lead, but the Warriors closed the quarter with a 12-4 run to lead 29-28 at halftime.
During the Eagle run, they had a driving bucket from Weathers, a pair of free throws from Orberson, a driving layup from Smith, and a three from Hash while Southwestern had a single inside bucket from sophomore Brody Perkins that was assisted by Smith.
The Warrior run at the end of the period featured five from Smith off a mid range shot and a three, three from Maybrier from a mid range shot and free throw, a three by freshman Indred Whitaker, and a free shot from sophomore JJ Hutchinson. The four for Campbellsville came from Smith off of a pair of free throws and a driving layup.
After the break, the back and forth battle continued throughout the third period, and like the opening quarter, the teams were dead even in scoring.
During the third Southwestern had an inside bucket from Perkins, a driving basket by Smith, an inside shot and pair of free throws by Jones, and a three from Meece.
The Eagles had a pair of threes from Hash, a driving layup by Orberson, and a three ball from Tristin Faulkner in the third, and trailed one at 40-39 heading into the fourth where the Warriors were able to pull away.
"I would really like to see us take better care of the basketball going forward," said coach Baker. "We made a lot of unforced turnovers tonight and a lot of mental mistakes. Mistakes made out of experiencing fatigue. But again, when we need a play made, our three seniors Lukas Maybrier, Andrew Jones, and Evan Smith made plays for us and that helps with that ball game. We're growing and I have to say, I'm pretty pleased with our progress right now."
The win advanced Southwestern to 4-2 on the season and they will face off with Lynn Camp Wildcats at home tonight at 7:00 PM.
SWHS 15 - 14 - 11 - 20 - 60
CHS 15 - 13 - 11 - 14 - 53
Southwestern - Meece 14, Smith 13, Jones 12, Maybrier 11, Perkins 4, Whitaker 3, Coffey 2, Hutchinson 1.
Campbellsville - Hash 16, Smith 14, Orberson 9, Weathers 7, Faulkner 3, Hord 2, Thomas 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.