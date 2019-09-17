The Southwestern Warriors girls' soccer team were a few steps ahead of the Corbin Redhounds as they got the 3-0 shutout victory last night out Southwestern.
Within the first ten minutes of the game, senior Alexis Walden saw a longshot opening and booted it with a lot of force. The ball curved in the left corner of the net to put the Warriors up early.
Late in the first period, senior goalkeeper Bella Nalle elevated to snag a high shot attempt and keep the Redhounds off the board. Nalle kicked it back down field to try to put the Warriors in scoring position.
Sophomore Kelsey Miller got down field and in position over and over within the last then minutes. After two attempts that she just missed out on, Miller knocked one in off the assist from fellow sophomore Bekah Clark with just 18 seconds left in the first period. The late score gave the Warriors a 2-0 heading into the break.
Nalle not only made a big play in the first, but she made several in the second period to keep the Warrior's shutout alive.
At the very start of the second, Clara Finneseth took a deep shot but Nalle caught it with ease. Later, the Warriors got in a dangerous situation as the multiple Redhounds go the ball to the box and looked to knock it in. Nalle just on it just in time for another clutch stop.
Freshman Carrie Souders got two good openings and attempts in the second period, but both were saved by Redhound goalkeeper Patton Chandler.
Southwestern added their third and final score with just over a minute left in the second period when Walden punched in another very deep shot. Walden's second goal put the Warriors up 3-0 and the Warriors left the game victorious.
"I thought this was the most unorganized our defense has been in a week or so, but they made up for it by working back and covering for each other. I just thought we had some things to clean up defensively," said Southwestern head coach Nick Stringer. "Attacking wise we had a lot of chances that we should've finished. We had a lot of balls that played across and we did have runners there, or we had runners there but shot it instead of playing across. Those are things we work on everyday in practice so that's a little frustrating. Overall I thought we played hard at least."
The win advanced Southwestern to 5-1-3 and they will be back in action tonight against the McCreary Central Raiders at McCreary Central. The Redhounds dropped to 3-8 following the loss.
