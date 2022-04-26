Southwestern blasts Lady Raiders in 3 innings

The Southwestern Lady Warriors, winners of 4 of their last 5 games, played the first of two straight games against a district foe in the Raiders of McCreary Central (8-6), with this game being at home. Despite a 3-game losing streak in the middle of the month, the Lady Warriors appear to be one of the better teams in a very competitive 12th Region, with their RPI rating currently slotting them in 3rd place, behind only Pulaski County and East Jessamine, and ahead of pre-season favorite Boyle County.
If Southwestern could claim the win in this one, they would be sitting at 3-0 in district play and with only the last game to play against the Raiders, they would just about clinch the district, therefore clinching a birth in the region tournament as well. The Lady Warriors sent senior Kaitlyn Gwin to the mound in this district game, who so far this season has pitched in 11 games with an 8-2 record, along with a 2.27 earned run average and 66 strikeouts. McCreary Central sent sophomore Olivia Wilder to start for them, who in 7 games pitched has a 1-3 record, a 6.41 earned run average, and 28 strikeouts. The hitting for the Warriors, which as of late has been on fire, couldn't be stopped on this evening either, as they struck early and often, ending this one in just 3 innings as Southwestern claimed the victory 15-0.
In the top of the first inning, Gwin was already locked in and focused on the mound, retiring the first 3 batters she saw (and getting her 1st and 2nd strikeouts of the game) and retiring the Raiders in very short fashion. The first batter up for the Lady Warriors in the home half of the frame, Ashtyn Hines, would be walked to give Southwestern a lead-off runner on base. After Hines stole 2nd base, Alyssa Raleigh would strike the ball for the first hit of the game, a single off of an outfielder's glove. Raleigh would steal 2nd following this to put 2 runners in scoring position for Southwestern. An infield single by Gwin would load the bases up for the Lady Warriors after this, with Brooklyn Marcum coming in to pinch run for her. A single to center field by Kylie Dalton (who currently leads the Lady Warriors with a .611 batting average) would score the first 2 runs of the game for Southwestern, with Arabella Lowery coming in to pinch run for Dalton. Aimee Johnson would smack an RBI single to center field to make the score 3-0. Following an infield single by Jordyn McDonald, another infield single, this time by Sidney Hansen, would score the 4th run of the inning for the Warriors. The Raiders would finally get an out via strikeout (Wilder's 1st) on the next batter, although the bases were still loaded at this point. 2 straight walks (on Brynn Troxell and Hines) would score 2 more runs, making the score 6-0. Raleigh would then step up to bat for the 2nd time in the inning and would reach 1st on a fielder's choice, with an out being recorded at 3rd base, although a run would score on this play making the score 7-0. Gwin would reach base again on a walk, but the Raiders would finally get out of the inning after the next batter would line out to 2nd base.
The first batter up for McCreary Central would strike out to give Gwin her 3rd of the evening in the top of the second. Wilder would the record the first (and only) hit of the game for the Raiders after this, hitting a single to left field. The next batter would then ground out into a double play, getting the Lady Warriors out of any potential toruble happening here. Johnson would lead off the home half of the 2nd for Southwestern and she would smack a double to deep center field to put a runner in scoring position with no outs. An infield line out would advance Johnson to 3rd base after this. After a walk was drawn by Raegan Peters, an infield line out by Taylor Nelson would be deep enough to score a run, making the score 8-0 for the home team. A beautiful diving catch by the Raiders' first baseman would end the inning without any more runs coming across for the Lady Warriors.
In the top of the 3rd inning, the first batter for McCreary Central would fly out to center field rather quickly. The next 2 batters were sat down via strikeout (Gwin's 4th and 5th) to retire the side and put the Southwestern bats back up to the plate. The top of the order was back up for the Lady Warriors to begin the bottom half of the frame, with Hines launching a double to deep center field to begin play here. The next batter up, Raleigh, would draw a walk to put 2 runners on base. Gwin would once again step up to bat and would proceed to hit the ball deep to center field with it clearing the wall, earning her the 3-run home run (her 6th of the season, leading the Lady Warriors in that category) and putting Southwestern up 11-0, good enough for the run rule to activate in the 5th inning should the score hold. The next batter would line out in the infield for the first out to be recorded. Johnson would hit another double to deep center field to keep the hits coming, with McDonald hitting an infield single to follow her up. An infield lineout by Reagan Peters would be just deep enough to score another run, making it 12-0, with the Warriors having one more out to work with here. Abigayle Peters would come in to pinch hit here, and would have an RBI single to left field to make the score 13-0. Another infield single would follow, this one by Troxell. With the top of the batting order returning, Hines would launch a double to left field for an RBI, putting the Lady Warriors up 14-0. Raleigh would then smack a single to center field and score the game-winning run for Southwestern here (if a team is up by 15 or more runs in the 3rd inning the run rule activates as well), giving the Lady Warriors the 15-0 victory over the Raiders. Gwin was an absolute star here, hitting the 3-run homer, as well as pitching a shutout while only allowing one hit.
Southwestern improves to 12-5 with the victory and in terms of RPI, are currently ranked the #1 team in the 12th Region according to KHSAA. They have one more game this week, with it being against McCreary Central again (this time on the road) on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.