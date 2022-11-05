After completing their first ever 10-0 regular season last week, the Warriors started off their postseason adventure by hosting the Madison Southern Eagles, with the Eagles being the closest to defeating Southwestern this season. In week one, Southwestern barely scrapped by with a 27-19 victory over the Eagles.
It wouldn’t be nearly as close this time, as the Warriors rode yet another big game by senior Tanner Wright to a 41-14 victory to advance on to the second round of the playoffs.
Southwestern wouldn’t waste any time getting their first points up on the board, as junior Christian Walden continued his hot streak with a 50-yard touchdown rush to put the Warriors up 7-0 with just over a minute gone off the clock in the first quarter.
After a solid first defensive drive for the Warriors, senior quarterback Roger Oliver would find sophomore Lucas McKee for a gain of 21 yards. Soon after, Wright would score his first touchdown of the night, a 26 yarder, to put Southwestern on top 14-0 with eight minutes to go in the quarter.
The Eagles then found a bit of a groove on their next offensive possession, with junior quarterback Ethan Woods connecting with senior Cade Sullivan for a gain of 14 before two runs by junior Stephen Whitehead would net Madison Southern an additional 21 yards. Woods would then find Sullivan again, this time for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Eagles their first points of the game and trim the Warriors lead to 14-7.
To start out the second quarter, the Warriors would turn back to just pounding the ball via the rushing attack, slowly gaining yards and chewing time off the game clock. Eventually, sophomore Braxton Walters would rush the ball in from 28 yards out to give Southwestern a 21-7 lead with 6:40 left in the half.
Following another stand by the Southwestern defense, the Warriors got the ball back with a little over five minutes left. Some solid gains by the running back duo of Walden and Wright would follow, before Wright would have a 10-yard rush for his second score of the night, further padding the Southwestern lead to 28-7.
Sullivan would respond for the Eagles before halftime, breaking off a 60-yard rush for his second touchdown of the game, and making it 28-14 in favor of Southwestern as the teams went into halftime.
The Warriors would get their first possession of the second half with a little under eight minutes to go in the third quarter and would drain a lot of time off the clock with their two-possession lead by continually rushing the ball with Wright, Walden, and senior Maddox Mink. After making it into scoring position, Wright would find his third touchdown for a hat trick for the night, rushing it in from 14 yards out to further increase the Southwestern lead to 35-14 with just a shade over three minutes left in the half.
The defense of Southwestern stepped up in a major way throughout the second half, not allowing a single Madison Southern score. The Eagles would put together an eight-minute drive that would result in a turnover on downs to give the ball back to the Warriors with eight minutes left in the game.
A Wright 20-yard rush would give Southwestern some offensive momentum once again, before junior quarterback Collin Burton would find Mink for a gain of 17 yards. Wright would eventually rush for his fourth touchdown of the night from 16 yards out, giving the Warriors a 41-14 lead that wouldn’t change as the final minutes ticked off the clock.
Southwestern was once again led by their rushing attack, with Wright rushing for 155 yards on 17 attempts with his four touchdowns. Walden added 113 yards on 12 attempts with one touchdown, with Walters rushing for 35 yards on three attempts along with one touchdown.
Southwestern advances to the second round of the playoffs, where they will host another familiar foe in North Laurel at the Reservation next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.