The Southwestern Warriors were back at the Reservation on Friday night, welcoming in the South Laurel Cardinals. It was also senior night for the Warriors, as they honored seniors Blake Bolin, Nathan Gramling, Elijah Haynes, Maison Hibbard, JJ Hutchinson, Christian Kelly, Maddox Mink, Caleb Moore, Braiden Myers, Brady Norfleet, Roger Oliver, Brody Perkins, Wyatt Stafford, Canyon Taylor, Jaydon Washington, and Tanner Wright.
Any worry that the Warriors would be caught looking ahead to the massive matchup against the Pulaski County Maroons next week quickly dissipated as the Warriors would go up quickly and not look back, eventually defeating the Cardinals 49-0. Head coach Jason Foley was pleased with how his team performed tonight.
“I was pleased with our performance. My whole thing with the team before the game was be the best version of us. I thought we came out and took care of business and did what we had to do. They got the job done, it may not have been the most talented opponent we played this year, but I still think we came out and did very well and sent our seniors off in a good way,” he explained.
Southwestern would get on the board immediately following the start of the game, as Hibbard would take the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, giving the Warriors a very early 7-0 lead that would just get larger as the game continued.
Senior Ashton Garland would start the game for South Laurel at quarterback, and although the Cardinals would be able to grab one first down, a stout Southwestern defense would cause a turnover on downs to give the ball right back to the Warriors. On their very next play, Wright would get his first touchdown of the night, running it in from 28 yards out to put Southwestern up 14-0.
After a not-so-great punt, the Warriors were back in scoring position rather quickly. Junior Christian Walden would give Southwestern their third touchdown of the quarter, as he would juke out a defender on the way to a touchdown rush of 14 yards. Southwestern would lead 21-0 with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Hibbard would have another highlight play on the next Southwestern possession, as he would catch the ball on a simple bubble screen and proceed to break several tackles and refuse to go down, eventually earning a 38-yard touchdown to put the Warriors up 28-0 in the first quarter and give him two touchdowns on the night.
On the next South Laurel possession, Garland would have a flick pass to junior Hunter Bundy for a solid gain and a first down after recovering a bad snap. Southwestern would eventually get the ball back following a punt, with Wright rattling off a 45-yard rush to set up the Warriors in scoring position once again. Oliver would find Burton for another first down to get into the red zone. Wright would then find his second touchdown of the night following a 10-yard rush, extending the Southwestern lead to 35-0 as the first quarter came to a close.
South Laurel came away with a bit of a moral victory to start the second quarter, as they forced the Warriors into a turnover on downs. Following another Cardinals punt, Southwestern junior quarterback Collin Burton would find junior Caden Cunnagin in air-tight coverage to set up the Warriors in the red zone once again. It would then be Wright scoring for the third time in the game, as he waltzed in from around four yards out to put Southwestern up 42-0 with about five minutes left in the half. That would be the score heading into halftime as well.
It would be a running clock in the second half, but the Warriors would be able to add one more score. Perkins would get in on the senior day fun in the third quarter, as Oliver would find Perkins for a 16-yard touchdown, putting Southwestern up 49-0. Neither team could find any more points the rest of the way through the game, as the Warriors would take home the 49-0 victory.
Oliver would finish 7-8 passing with 104 yards and one touchdown. Wright would rush for three touchdowns with just four carries to his name.
Southwestern improves to 8-0 on the season, and will host Pulaski County next Friday for the Don Franklin Bowl, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
