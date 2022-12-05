The Southwestern Warriors went to ‘The Book of Eli’ on Monday night in their home opener against visiting Boyle County.
Eli Meece — Southwestern’s sharp-shooting senior guard — single handily put his team on his back to start the second half, and gave the Warriors the boost they needed in a decisive third quarter.
Meece poured in 17 of his game-high 30 points in the third stanza, which included hitting five of his game-high seven made three point baskets in the contest as well.
As a result, it was Jeron Dunbar and the Warriors bouncing back from a disappointing, 72-67 loss at Casey County over the weekend, to down the Rebels of Boyle County by a final count of 71-62.
“You’ve got to find Eli, because he’s one of those kids that’s a great shooter,” stated a very happy coach Dunbar, after watching his team move to 2-1 on the young season with the nine-point win.
“He was something like 4 of 15 from behind the arc coming into this game, and he missed his first couple of shots tonight, and he was kind of down on himself,” continued the Southwestern head coach. “I just told him during a timeout to keep shooting, or I was going to take him out of the game. You’re not going to hit any if you quit taking them. He hit that first one, and I told him that all he had to do was hit that first one, and they would start falling, and you see what he did tonight.”
What Meece did was blow the Rebels off the floor in the third period, in a game that had been relatively close in the opening half of play between the two clubs.
There were three lead changes and three ties early on, but the Warriors led all the way in the second frame, eventually building up their lead to six points over Boyle County, at 30-24 at the half.
That’s when Meece and his teammates went to work in the third quarter.
Southwestern began the frame on an 11-0 spurt, thanks to a putback hoop by Blake Bolin, a three-pointer from Connor Hudson, and back to back treys from Meece.
That quick flurry extended the Warriors’ lead out to 17 points at 41-24 over the Rebels at that juncture, but there would be much more to come, especially from Meece.
The senior guard would hit three more three-pointers in the stanza, as Southwestern eventually built the lead up to as many as 21 points late in the third quarter, with a 49-28 advantage.
Meanwhile, the Warriors also threw a very balanced scoring attack at Boyle County, with seven players scoring between four and six points, with four players — Hudson, J.J. Hutchinson, Zach Hutchinson, and Bolin all finishing with six points each.
“We don’t have what you would say is a ‘go-to guy’,” pointed out Dunbar. “Last year, we had a couple of guys that could score consistently, and then a third every now and then. Sometimes last year, we would only have one or two people in double figures. That’s not the case this year.”
“Tonight, we only had one in double figures in Eli, but we were balanced all up and down the lineup,” added the Warriors coach. “We’re going to have to win games by committee on offense and defense this year. That’s perfectly fine, because we’re a team where it’s going to be hard to key on just one person.”
Down by 21 points late in the third frame, Boyle County — behind its two eighth graders — fought back.
The Rebels — with several key players not even at the game due to football season just ending — got a big game from the young tandem of Guy Turner and Maddox Hager.
Turner hit six treys of his own on his way to a 26-point night, while Hager added 18 points for the Rebels in a losing cause, but the closest Boyle County could get to Southwestern in the fourth quarter came on a Hager layup with only :44 left on the clock, that at the time cut the Warrior lead down to 69-62.
From there, Southwestern would ice the game with free throws.
For the contest, the Warriors shot 53.2% from the field, connecting on 25-47 field goal attempts, which included going 9-17 from behind the arc.
That was just the kind of performance Southwestern needed, in bouncing back after that tough, five-point loss at Casey County on Saturday night.
“Right now, we’ll take a win any way we can get one,” stated Dunbar, very matter of factly.
“We were sick all last week, and we had some guys that were still pretty sick for that Casey (County) game over the weekend,” Dunbar added. “We had two out at Casey County, but we had a full roster tonight. Yesterday was our first full practice with everybody being there. There’s a lot of potential on this team. I am so very proud of Cam Coffey. He comes in here and works four or five nights per week, and that hard work is beginning to show.”
Coffey and Maison Hibbard each scored five points for the Warriors in the win, which moved Southwestern to 2-1 on the season.
Southwestern will return to action on Friday night for a big-time, early-season district showdown, as Wayne County will come to The Wigwam for a 48th District contest.
That game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
