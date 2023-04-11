Southwestern Tennis was back in action on Monday and both the boys and girls teams picked up wins at McCreary Co. The boys team won their match 7-2 and the girls also won their match by a score of 7-2. Both sides extended winning streaks they had going into spring break.
Quinn McGuire and Terae Handlos led the way for their teams by both winning by scores of 6-0. Jackson Flynn, Jackson Wright, Aaron Doan, Austin Abbott, Chris Brown, Ohm Patel, Adam Piontek and Walker Stevenson also picked up wins on the boys side. Alexis Freeman, Emily Morrow, Aubrey McDaniel, Anna Jensen, Diya Patel, MacKenzie Barnett and Reagan Goldson were also winners for the girls.
The boys team improved their record to 5-6 overall and the girls moved to 8-3 on the season. Both teams will resume play on Thursday when Somerset travels across town for a match at Southwestern's courts.
