Southwestern's Boys and the Girls Tennis teams completed their regular season last night with big wins over Garrard Co. The boys team won by a score of 5-0 and improved their record to 13-9 overall. Very impressive turnaround for them as they started the season 1-6. The girls team won by a score of 4-1 and improved their record to 16-6 overall. Jackson Flynn, Brooklyn Wolke, Alexis Freeman, Quinn McGuire, Andrew Wolke, Baylee Collingworth, Emily Morrow, Chris Brown, Jackson Flynn, Aubrey McDaniel, Austin Abbott and Aaron Doan all won their matches vs.Garrard Co.
The night ended with an inter-squad match in which Danish exchange students Adam Piontek and Anna Bundgaard Jensen defeated Ohm Patel and Arwa Abd. Strong finish to the season by both sides as they go into the postseason on hot streaks. All of Southwestern's players will have the opportunity to compete in postseason play either in the Pre-Region Next 6 tourney on Saturday at Pulaski or in the 12th Region tourney on Monday and Tuesday in Danville. Jackson Flynn, Terae Handlos, Quinn Mcguire and Andrew Wolke all earned seeded spots in the upcoming 12th Region tourney.
