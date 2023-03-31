Southwestern Boys and Girls Tennis teams hosted the McCreary County Raiders on Tuesday night and both came away with victories. The boys won the overall match 8-1 and the girls won overall 6-3. Top seeded Sophomore Jackson Flynn and Junior Terae Handlos led the way with 6-1 and 6-0 victories in singles.
The boys followed Jackson Flynn's hot start with victories by Chris Brown, Jackson Wright, Austin Abbott, Aaron Doan and Lucas Hill in singles. Andrew Wolke, Ohm Patel, Lucas Hill, and Aaron Doan were victorious in doubles matches. The girl's followed Terae Handlos' lead with wins by Brooklyn Wolke, Emily Morrow, Aubrey McDaniel, Anna Jensen. In doubles action, Baylee Collingsworth, Diya Patel, Sarah McBride, Reagan Goldson, Madison Dick and Krystin Dezarn all posted wins.
The Warriors improved their overall records to 6-3 for the girls team and 3-6 for the boys team. Both sides will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to Nicholasville to take on East Jessamine at the Top Seed Tennis complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.