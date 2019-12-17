Southwestern boys basketball wins sixth straight game of season

MT. VERNON - The Southwestern High School boys basketball team extended their win streak to six straight games with a 76-59 road win over Rockcastle County High School on Monday.
After trailing after the first quarter 19-18, Southwestern built a a 56-38 lead by the end the third quarter.
Cole Dysinger scored a game-high 27 points and hit five treys. Hunter Coffey scored 10 points, Andrew Smith scored 9 points, Tanner McKee, Jon Wood scored 6 points, Brayden Sims scored 6 points, Cameron Pierce scored 4 points, Laiken Nazario scored 2 points, Lukas Maybrier scored 2 points and Andrew Jones scored 2 points.
Southwestern (6-0) will host Harvest Prep on Friday, Dec. 20, in the M& W Shootout.
