Southwestern boys basketball wins third straight

The Southwestern High School boys basketball team won their third straight game of the season with a 59-53 victory over West Jessamine on Saturday. The game was tight throughout, but the Warriors were able to hold the Colts off in the late stages of the game.
Southwestern senior Cole Dysinger scored 12 of his game-high 24 points in the final stanza of the game.
Chase Eastham scored 12 points, while Brayden Sims scored 9 points. Tanner McKee and Hunter Coffey each scored 5 points. Jon Wood had 4 points.
Southwestern (3-00 will host 48th District rivals McCreary Central on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
