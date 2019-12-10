Southwestern boys basketball wins third straight

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. Colder. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.