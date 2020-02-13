Southwestern boys down Boyle County in overtime

DANVILLE - The Southwestern High School boys basketball team have been in a lot of close games, and on Tuesday night that was the case again. In their fourth overtime game of the season, the Warriors pulled out the narrow 76-74 win over 12th Region homestanding foes Boyle County High School.
The Warriors let a 52-40 third quarter lead slip away, with the Rebels tying the game 62-62 at the end of regulation.
Southwestern senior Cole Dysinger, who scored a game-high 36 points, scored 11 of the Warriors' 14 points in the overtime period. For the game, Dysinger hit three three-pointers, made 17 free throws and dished out six assists.
Brayden Sims had another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Chase Eastham scored 6 points and made three steals. Andrew Jones scored five points. Hunter Coffey scored four points and had six assists. Andrew Smith scored four points and had five assists. Jon Wood scored four points and had three big blocked shots on the defensive end. Tanner McKee scored two points.
Southwestern (14-12) will host Pulaski County on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Wigwam.
