Southwestern boys edged out by Clay County, TN 60-57

After two big wins to open up the Lake Cumberland Holiday hoops Classic, the Southwestern High School girls basketball team just fell short on Sunday in a 60-57 set back to Clay County TN.
Southwestern senior Brayden Sims led the way with 16 points Andrew Jones scored 11 points, Andrew Smith Scored 9 points, Hunter Coffey scored 8 points, Tanner McKee scored 7 points, Chase Eastham scored 4 points, and Jon Wood scored 2 points.
Southwestern (9-3) will host Bryan Station on Friday, Jan. 3.
