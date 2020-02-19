Southwestern boys get road win over Perry County Central

HAZARD - The Southwestern High School boys basketball team took control of the game early and never looked back in their 72-60 win over Perry County central on Tuesday night.
Senior Cole Dysinger led the way for the Warriors with 19 points , while Jon Wood added 13 points. Andrew Jones scored 11 points, Hunter Coffey scored 8 points, Andrew Smith scored 8 points, Cameron pierce scored 6 points, Brayden Sims scored 4 points, and Tanner McKee scored 3 points.
Southwestern (15-13) will close out their regular season at home on Friday, Feb. 21, against Cordia. Southwestern will host McCreary Central in the first round of the 48th District Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
