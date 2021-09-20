Southwestern boys, Kate Golden win at Wayne County

MONTICELLO – The Southwestern High School boys cross country team and Lady Warriors senior Kate Golden both won at the Wayne County Invitational on Saturday at Cave Lake. The Warriors cross country boys team scored 73 points to top a 10-team field, while Golden outran 66 other girls to win the girls varsity 5,000-meter race with a time of 20:07.
The winning Southwestern boys team was led by junior Nathanael Turner with a third place finish and a 17:50 clocking for 5,000 meters. Senior Trevor Hansen placed fourth at 18:00. Other Southwestern runners were Kannon Cundiff (19:27), Caleb Perrin (21:21), Zabrey Bortz (20:06), Jon Cole (22:40), and Isaac Turner (23:45).
Other top boys varsity runners were Somerset senior Arrlie Escobar-Lopez (21:53), Somerset eighth-grader Noah Prather (23:27), Somerset Christian freshman Isaac Edens (23:38), Somerset freshman John Lackey (23:39), Pulaski County junior Tyler Wilkinson (24:26), Southwestern freshman Griffin Epperson (24:51), Pulaski County junior Norman Gibaszek (26:18), Somerset Christian's Elijah Atkinson (28:02), Pulaski County senior Michael Braley (28:34) and Wayne County junior Seth Flynn (29:31).
In the girls varsity race, Southwestern placed second with 66 points. Pulaski County junior Alex Cundiff placed fourth with a time of 21:37. Southwestern sophomore Madeline Peterson placed seventh at 22:27, and Pulaski County freshman Addison Cundiff placed 10th at 23:11.
Other top local female runners were Southwestern junior Kathryn Carrington (26:20), Southwestern junior Sidney Hansen (26:20), Southwestern eighth-grader Claire Peterson (27:10), Southwestern freshman A.J. Perrin (27:42), and Southwestern junior Abigail Watters (29:08).
In the girls 1.1-mile elementary race, Pulaski County fifth-grader Adalynn Murray placed second with a time of 6:59, and Southwestern sixth-grader Shelby Lockard placed third at 7:10. In the boys elementary race, Wayne County fourth-grader Zane Upchurch placed second with a time of 6:21, and Pulaski County sixth-grader Luke Ousley placed sixth at 6:40.
In the girls 3,000-meter middle school race, Pulaski County eighth-grader Maggie Bertram won with a time of 12:29, and Pulaski County eighth-grader Hannah Murray placed second at 13:40. In the boys middle school race, Southwestern eighth-grader Jackson Couch placed third with a time of 12:24, and Somerset Christian eighth-grader Luke Stringer placed fifth at 12:27.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
