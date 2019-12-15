Southwestern boys remain undefeated with win over Thomas Nelson

BARDSTOWN - The Southwestern High School boys basketball team picked up their second road win in two days. On Friday night, the Warriors picked up a come-from-behind district win at Wayne County. On Saturday, Southwestern downed Thomas Nelson 82-43 in the Minor Harmon Classic.
Brayden Sims, who was named Player of the Game, scored a game-high 16 points. Cole Dysinger and Andrew Smith scored 11 points each. Jon Wood scored 10 points, Hunter Coffey scored 7 points, Tanner McKee scored 6 points, Chase Eastham scored 5 points and Luke Jacobs scored 4 points. Ethan Cosson scored 4 points, Andrew Jones scored 3 points, Campbell Coffey scored 3 points and Cameron Pierce scored 2 points.
Southwestern (5-0) will travel to Rockcastle County on Monday, Dec. 16.
