Southwestern boys soccer blank Colonels

The Southwestern High School boys soccer team picked up their third win of the season in a 6-0 shutout win over Whitley County on Saturday at the Plains.
Senior Carson Albright scored two goals and made three assists in the win. Junior Hayden Shadoan had two scored goals and made two assists. Junior Alberto Flores and senior Riley Whitis each scored a goal, while sophomore Caleb Lewis had one assist.
Freshman keeper Gavin Lawson had four saves in the shutout win.
Southwestern (3-5) will host Pulaski County on Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.