Southwestern boys soccer blanks Scott County 3-0

RICHMOND - The Southwestern High School boys soccer downed Scott County by a score of 3-0 in the Tribe Shootout at Madison Central High School on Friday.
The Warriors scored two goal in the opening half to take a commanding 2-0 lead. Dylan Stevens fed a through ball to John Noyola, who hit a great left-footed shot from the left side of the goal over the keeper into the backside of the net. Noyola played a corner into the box, with Hayden Shadoan heading it in.
Southwestern senior Dylan Stevens added another goal in the second half to put the Warriors up 3-0.
Nolyola and Stevens were both credited with one assist and one goal each.
Southwestern (5-4-2) will play Covington Holy Cross on Saturday, Sept. 14 in the Tribe Shootout.
