Southwestern boys soccer blanks Wayne County

The Southwestern High School boys soccer team picked up their first win of the season in a district drubbing of Wayne County High School on Monday at the Plains. The Warriors blanked the visiting Cardinals by a score of 7-0.
Southwestern senior Carson Albright picked up the hat trick with three goals scored in the game. Albright converted two penalty kicks and scored another goal in the second half.
Freshman Levi Harris scored two goals for the Warriors. Harris ripped a shot upper 90 late in the first half from 20 yards out, and then did the same thing midway through the second half.
Senior Juan Contrares scored a goal after he finished a corner from senior John Noyola. Also, sophomore Claeb Lewis scored a goal in the district win.
Southwestern (1-2) will host Lincoln County on Thursday, Sept. 17.
