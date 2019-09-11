Southwestern boys soccer falls to Boyle County

DANVILLE - The Southwestern High School boys soccer team fell to Boyle County by a score of 6-3 on Monday.
Southwestern junior Carson Albright scored in the opening half after he was taken out by the keeper in a one-on-one situation. Albright was awarded a PK attempt, which he converted.
Junior John Noyola also scored in the opening half when he was fouled in the penalty area and he scored on his free kick.
In the second half, sophomore Hayden Shadoan broke away in the middle from about thirty out, dribbled past two defenders and scored.
Southwestern (4-4-2) will play in the Tribe Shootout this weekend at Madison Central High School.
