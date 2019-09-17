Southwestern boys soccer split a pair of games in Tribe Shootout

RICHMOND. The Southwestern High School boys soccer team split a pair of games this past weekend in the Tribe Shootout at Madison Central High School. On Saturday, the Warriors fell to Covington Holy Cross by a score of 4-1. On Sunday, the Warriors bounced back with a 4-0 shutout over Central.
Southwestern junior John Noyola scored two goals in the Warriors' win over Central. Noyola scored in the first minute from a through ball delivered by Dylan Stevens. Noyola's second goal came about ten minutes later. Stevens took a shot inside the eighteen right into a Central defender. The ball rolled out and Noyola hit a strike to the upper right corner of the goal.
Southwestern freshman Jack Wilson scored off a cross from Noyola. Warrior senior Chase Eastham scored after Central cleared the ball to midfield. Eastham won the ball out of the air. With a lot of space in from of him, Eastham dribbled three Central defenders and knocked passed the goalkeeper.
In Southwestern's loss on Saturday, junior Carson Albright scored the Warriors' lone goal.
The Warriors finished third in the Madison Central Tribe Shootout. Southwestern (6-5-2) will host Madison Southern on Tuesday, Sept. 17
