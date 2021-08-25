Southwestern boys soccer 'spreads the wealth' in road win

WILLIAMSBURG – Four different Southwestern High School boys soccer players scored goals in the Warriors' 4-0 win over Whitley County High School on Tuesday.
Southwestern senior Hayden Shadoan scored the Warriors' only first-half goal off a penalty kick. However, the Warriors found the back of the net three more times in the second half of play.
Southwestern freshman Dante Cabalero scored in the second half after he finished off a nice pass from senior Alberto Flores.
Later in the second half, Southwestern junior Jack Wilson scored after he finished a corner kick to the near post.
The Warriors' final score came from freshman Jackson Flynn, who capped off the win by finishing a ball laid off to him by senior Ashton Stephens inside the 18.
Stephens was credited with two assists in the match, while Alberto Flores had one assist.
Southwestern (2-2-1) travel to play district rivals Wayne County High School on Thursday, Aug. 26.
