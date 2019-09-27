Southwestern boys soccer team down Casey County 6-0

LIBERTY - The Southwestern High School boys soccer team downed Casey County 6-0 on Tuesday.
Carson Albright scored a pair of goals in the Warriors' win. Albright scored his first goal in the opening half, and scored directly from the corner in the second half. Hayden Shadoan assisted Albright on his first goal.
In the opening half, Dylan Stevens finished off a corner from an assist from John Noyola. Little later, Noyola scored a goal.
In the second half, Jeremiah Hatfield finished a cross from Shadoan. Hayden Shadoan scored a goal in the second half.
Southwestern (7-7-2) will play Corbin on Thursday, Sept. 26.
