Southwestern boys win 9th straight district title

The Southwestern High School boys soccer team capped off their ninth straight 48th District title with a tight 1-0 win over Wayne County High School on Tuesday at the Plains.
After 53 minutes of scoreless soccer play, Southwestern senior Riley Whitis took possession of the ball just past midfield, drove the ball all the way into the box and sent the ball to the top right corner of the net for the game's only score.
Whitis has been looked upon more for his defense in the middle of the field rather than his offensive scoring. Also, Whitis was struggling with an ankle injury and was questionable if he would even play in the 48th District championship game.
"(Riley) Whitis has been battling an ankle injury for the past four or five games, and he was questionable before this game," stated Southwestern High School boys soccer coach Sean McBride. "He tweaked it again during the warm-ups tonight."
"The kid just wants to play," McBride added. "He is a kid I would have in the midfield. I didn't want him to work his ankle that hard tonight. He has done that a couple times this year and he will surprise you from the back and explode forward. Riley Whitis can play anywhere, but he is so good of a defender that I can't risk pulling him out of the back that often. He is a very dangerous player all over the field."
While Whitis' lone goal was a game saver for the Warriors, two big defensive saves in the first half by Southwestern freshman keeper Gavin Lawson might have played an even larger role in the Warriors' ninth straight district crown.
In the 22nd minute, Wayne County freshman Jefry Radilla blasted a mid-range rolling stinger at the the far right side of the goal that forced Lawson to stretch out for the diving save.
Two minutes later, the Cardinals' Radilla bombed a crossing shot to the left corner of the goal that was again deflected by Lawson.
"Gavin (Lawson) has had a fantastic season and he has made saves like that all year," McBride vaunted. "After missing his eighth-grade year and being plunged into varsity starting line-up as a keeper as a freshman, he has done a good job, and we are certainly proud of him."
Radilla's two first-half shots, that were foiled by Lawson, were the Cardinals' only legitimate chances at goal for the entire game. The Warrior defensive tighten up in the second half and never allowed Wayne County to get another good look at the goal.
"It really came down to effort and we changed the way we were attacking," McBride stated. "Instead of crossing the ball in the air, we tried to to keep the ball on the ground more and it seemed to work. We passed the ball better and my younger guys were making an effort to crash. My older guys seem to have too much inconsistent play and we are going to do better if we want to make a deep run in region."
"In the first half, Wayne County had better opportunities than we did," McBride stated. "They came ready and really worked hard defensively. They had it packed in and we were sort of lazy."
While the Warriors outshot Wayne County 10 to 2 in the first half, and 8 to 1 in the second half, Whitis' game-saving goal was the only legit shot at a score for Southwestern for the entire contest. However, Southwestern had several mid-range attempts throughout the game.
In the first half, Carson Albright and Hayden Shadoan both got off three shots each, that were either saved by Wayne County keeper Brandon McGinnis or sailed just wide of the goal frame. In the second half, Shadoan got off a shot, Levi Harris made an attempt at goal, while Albright and John Noyla both took two shots each.
For Southwestern, Lawson had 5 saves. For Wayne County, McGinnis had 14 saves.
Players from Wayne County named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team were junior Colin Tucker, senior Luke Vickery, senior Brandon McGinnis and senior Reeve Stephens. Players from Southwestern named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team were senior Riley Whitis, senior Carson Albright, senior Keegan McDaniel, senior Juan Contrares, and freshman Gavin Lawson.
Southwestern (12-14-2) and Wayne County (7-3-1) will both advance to next week's 12th Region Boys Soccer Tournament.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
