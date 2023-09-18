It has been a down year for the Southwestern Warrior soccer team. Prior to today, the Warriors had only won one game, their opener at home against Russell County. So, tonight’s senior night against Casey County was their chance to prove that they can be a good team. Prior to the game the Warriors recognized its two seniors in Hunter Lewis and Levi Harris.
It was thanks to one of those seniors in Lewis that the Warriors prevailed for only the second time this season, as the Warriors were victorious over Casey by a score of 3-1.
The match started with a quick goal from senior Warrior Hunter Lewis with just one minute and one second gone from the clock. At 36:34, junior goalkeeper Shooter Sharp made his first save of the night. Southwestern held possession for most of the first half making several shots, most just narrowly missed their target.
In the first half Casey County goalkeeper Noah Pennington had five saves. The Rebel defense was led by senior Arnulfo Mejia-Mendez supported by Ayden Davis, Hayden Shepard and Skylar Lee. These four made smart plays throughout the entire game. With 2:50 to go in the first half, the Warriors’ Hunter Lewis got his second goal of the night on a header off a cross from the right side of the goal to give the home team a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Sharp ended the half with four saves.
The second half was a defensive show for both teams. Warrior goalie Sharp added one more save.
At 24:32 to go in the second half, Casey County senior Arnulfo Mejia-Mendez assisted Reegan Randolph for the first Rebel goal of the night as the Warriors' lead was cut in half to 2-1. The Southwestern defense had a couple close calls, but the warriors were able to keep the Rebels out of their goal. At 16:10 to go, the Warriors’ Hunter Lewis completed his hat trick to give Southwestern a two goal edge that stood for the remainder of the night.
The Warriors won 3-1, their first win since August 11th, breaking a 12 game losing streak in the process as well. The Warriors will next travel to East Jessamine on Tuesday. The game is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
