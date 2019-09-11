Southwestern breezes in home opener

The defending 12th Region champion Southwestern Lady Warriors played in the friendly environment of the Wigwam for the first time this season on Tuesday evening as they played host to the Lady Raiders of McCreary Central.
Both teams came into the match with 11-3 records. Southwestern continued the season with hopes of improving on their run to the Elite Eight of the KHSAA State Tournament last season. With potent offensive play and solid defense, the Lady Warriors took the match by a score of 3-0.
Sophomore Avery Rose set the tone early for the Lady Warriors with a kill and a block within the first four Lady Warrior points. McCreary Central was able to hang close until Libero Kami Wilson took her turn at serve and scored seven straight points to give the Lady Warriors an 18-8 lead. Kills by Senior Grace Taylor and Junior Payton Brock maintained the Lady Warrior momentum and they took the first set easily by a score of 25-12.
The second set was more of the same from Southwestern as they were led by the offensive play of Sophomore Emmie Vanover and Brock. Senior Sidney Wilson scored multiple points on her serve, and the Lady Warriors cruised to a 25-14 victory in the set.
McCreary Central completely fell apart at the beginning of the third set, and after five consecutive points on the serve of Senior Hanna Browning and six consecutive points on Taylor's serve, the Lady Raiders called a timeout as the Lady Warriors took an 11-2 lead. The timeout did nothing to stop the Southwestern momentum as Vanover continued to dominate at the net and the defense continued to get dig after dig. The Lady Warriors took the set by a score of 25-9, and took the match by a score of 3-0.
The Lady Warriors improved to 12-3 on the season, while McCreary Central fell to 11-4. Southwestern will travel to Rockcastle County next Monday evening, 9-16-19, to take on the Lady Rockets in a 12th region matchup.
