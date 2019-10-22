Southwestern breezes past McCreary Central

The 48th District Volleyball Tournament got underway at the Wigwam on Monday evening as the Southwestern Lady Warriors played the McCreary Central Lady Raiders. The Lady Warriors (26-9) had taken two matches from the Lady Raiders (19-11) earlier in the season. The winner would advance to face Wayne County in the championship game on Tuesday evening. With a dominating offense and hustling defense, the Southwestern came away with the easy win by a score of 3-0.
Avery Rose led the way early in the first set for Southwestern with two kills and three aces, and the Lady Warriors took an 8-5 lead. Payton Brock and Emmy Vanover got into the groove later on in the set with multiple kills and Sydney Wilson scored on three aces, and the first set went to the Lady Warriors by a score of 25-9.
The Lady Warriors continued the domination in the second set. Grace Taylor had a block and a kill, Vanover had a block, Kylee Tucker had a kill and Brock had three kills for Southwestern and the second set ended with a 25-10 Southwestern victory.
Brock had two kills early in the third set and Southwestern took a 10-5 lead. The Lady Warriors continued their stellar play as a team and Coach Melissa Gaunce was able to get lots of substitutes into the game. Southwestern took the third set by a score of 25-10.
The easy win lands a spot for Southwestern in the finals on Tuesday, Oct. 22, against Wayne County and improves their record to 27-9. McCreary Central will end their season at 19-12. The Lady Warriors have split their two matchups with Wayne County this season, winning in Monticello on September 5, and losing to the Lady Cardinals on Oct. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.