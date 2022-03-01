Southwestern breezes to Region semifinals

STANFORD - Southwestern and West Jessamine brought a lot of recent history (in all sports) into tonight's 12th Region quarterfinal matchup at Lincoln County High. In the fall sports season, West Jessamine ended the Warriors' seasons in both girls' soccer and volleyball (both in the championship game of the 12th region).
It seemed as if the Lady Colts just had the Lady Warriors' number as of the past year. Both teams were in the upper echelon in the region, so it was believed coming into this one that it would be a close battle between the 2. However, after trailing early in the first quarter, Southwestern combined hot shooting and some of the best defense I've seen out of them this season en route to a 75-46 drubbing of the Lady Colts.
"Being honest with you, we have not been playing very well, and we needed time to get better,Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden stated. "We didn't play well against Mercer and we didn't play well in the district championship, so the time off we got was a blessing for us this year."
Asked about this game in particular, Molden said, "Survive and advance. We knew we had to compete on the backboard, and if we did that we were going to be in good shape. We actually outrebounded them 40-34, and I heard a lot of podcasts saying we wouldn't come close to outrebounding them. If we rebounded well, I knew we had a chance to win this game, and we got a lot of transition opportunities out of it as well. I'll be honest with you, I wasn't really expecting the 1-3-1 they were running. First 4 minutes we weren't really playing well but after that, I really liked how we settled in and played."
The first point of the game was scored by West Jessamine's Claire Marshall, and the Lady Colts actually got out to a 5-2 lead following a made basket a piece by Marshall and Isabella Lewis. This would be one of the only times the Lady Warriors trailed in this game, however, as Southwestern went on a 13-1 run the rest of the way through the first quarter after sharp play from Kaylee Young (8 points) and Ayden Smiddy (5 points), and the Southwestern lead would stand at 15-6 heading into the 2nd quarter of play.
The 2nd quarter would be more of the same for the Lady Warriors, absolutely blazing hot shooting for them. The Lady Warriors would outscore the Lady Colts 22-14 over the duration of the period and take an impressive 37-20 lead over West Jessamine into the break. Southwestern was led during the quarter by scoring from Payton Acey (3), Kinsley Molden (8), and Smiddy (11, including a banked-in 3-pointer right at the buzzer, even more impressively with a defender right in her face). West Jessamine's 14 points over the duration of the quarter were scored by Kimberly Johnson (2), Delaysia Thomas (4), Marshall (4), and Aaliyah Edenstrom (4).
The Lady Warriors showed no signs of slowing down entering the 2nd half of action, outscoring West Jessamine during the first few minutes of the 3rd quarter 10-4 (including 2 straight layups for the Lady Warriors within the first 30 seconds that forced a quick timeout for the Lady Colts), with the Lady Warriors getting points on this run from Molden (5), Smiddy (2), and Young (3), while the Lady Colts added points from Marshall (2) and Anaya Chestnut (2), and the lead would stand at 47-24.
The Lady Colts would barely outscore Southwestern 7-6 over the middle stages of the quarter, following points from Chestnut (2), Marshall (3), and Edenstrom (2), and the lead for the Lady Warriors would sit at 53-31 However, the fiery shooting would return for Southwestern over the remainder of the 3rd quarter, outscoring West Jessamine 11-7 to be in front by 26 points at the end of the period at 64-38. The Lady Warriors were led throughout the remainder of the period by great plays from Acey (4 points), Smiddy (2 points), Young (3 points), and Makayla Noritis (2 points). West Jessamine would add their 7 points from Morgan Dowell (2), Thomas (2), and Isabella Lewis (3).
The 4th and final quarter of the game started out with a run by the Lady Warriors that clinched the game for themselves, as they went on a 11-0 run through the quarter's first few minutes to find their lead at 37 points (75-38), following stellar play from Molden (6 points), Acey (3 points), and Smiddy (2 points). With the game over at this point, the Lady Warriors appeared to take their foot off the gas pedal, with West Jessamine going on a run of their own (8-0) over the game's final minutes to make the score a little bit more respectable as the final buzzer rang, giving Southwestern the 75-46 victory. The Lady Colts were led on their end of the game run by Marshall (4 points) and Thomas (4 points). Congrats also go out to the 2 seniors on West Jessamine, Delaysia Thomas and Aaliyah Edenstrom, on stellar careers!
West Jessamine was led on the night by 2 scorers in double figures: Claire Marshall with 17 points (also 11 rebounds for the double-double, and 6 assists) and Delaysia Thomas with 10 points (along with 6 rebounds). Southwestern was led in scoring by 4 of their 5 starters who scored in double figures: Ayden Smiddy with 22 points (game-high, also had 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals), Kinsley Molden with 21 points (also had 5 rebounds), Kaylee Young with 17 points (also had 6 rebounds and 5 steals), and Payton Acey with 13 points (also had 8 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks). Also chipping in was Makayla Noritis with 2 points (along with 4 rebounds and 4 assists). The Southwestern Lady Warriors will advance to the 12th Region semifinals, and will face off with cross-town foe Somerset, with the game scheduled for Friday at 6:30 PM.
