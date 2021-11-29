The Southwestern High School cheer team is headed to the Nationals Cheer and Dance championships to represent Somerset at a national level. After a rocky start to their season, the team has persevered to reach the state championships and earn a bid to the national competition at Disney World. The squad started a GoFundMe to cover travel costs to Orlando for the competition starting December 4 and is asking for support from the community as they look to bring home the title. To donate go to – GoFundMe: SWHS Cheer Disney Fund.
Southwestern cheerleaders headed to Nationals
