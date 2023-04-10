Victor Colyer

Southwestern junior Victor Colyer sprints down the track at a recent track meet for the Warriors.

The Southwestern Warriors track and field team traveled to Columbia this past weekend to compete in the Lilburn Vaughn Blue Raider High School Invitational. The Warriors managed to claim a combined nine victories over the course of the evening's events.

In the boys' 100m dash, junior Victor Colyer took home the win with a time of 11.63. Junior Ben Coomer came in seventh place with a time of 12.36.

Colyer then managed to place second in the boys' 200m dash with a time of 24.04. Coomer again came in seventh with a time of 26.13.

In the boys' 400m dash, Colyer came away with his second victory of the event in a time of 53.42. Senior Caleb Perrin finished in third place with a time of 56.15.

Perrin managed to win the boys' 800m in a time of 2:09.09, while junior Zabrey Bortz came in seventh with a time of 2:26.50.

In the boys' mile, Bortz came in ninth place with a time of 5:20.87.

Bortz again placed in the boys' 3200m, as he finished fifth with a time of 12:04.51. Eighth grader Hunter Troxtle finished seventh in a time of 12:47.37.

In the boys' 110m hurdles, sophomore Broderick Brittle came in fourth with a time of 18.47, while senior Preston Frost came in fifth with a time of 22.20.

In the boys' 300m hurdles, Frost claimed the win with a time of 42.70, while Brittle finished eighth with a time of 51.95.

In the boys' 2000m steeplechase, Perrin won with a time of 7:43.66, while Frost came in second with a time of 8:27.80.

The Warriors placed third in the boys' 4x100m relay with a time of 49.94.

In the boys' 4x200m relay, Southwestern placed fourth with a time of 1:46.48.

Southwestern claimed the victory in the boys' 4x400m relay with a time of 3:46.91.

In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern placed fifth with a time of 10:34.57.

In the boys' long jump, senior Jon Cole placed sixth with a distance of 16-02.00, while sophomore Braxton Walters placed right behind him in seventh with a distance of 14-10.50.

In the boys' triple jump, freshman Drew Kelly placed fifth with a distance of 32-02.00.

In the boys' pole vault, freshman Michael Seiber placed second with a height of 7-06.00, while fellow freshman Bryce Bateman placed third with a height of 7-00.00.

In the boys' discus, junior Nico Pascarella placed seventh with a distance of 91-05.00, while fellow junior Cooper Garmon placed ninth with a distance of 83-09.00.

In the boys' shot put, Pascarella and Garmon placed seventh and eighth with distances of 33-00.00 and 32-04.50 respectively.

In the girls' 100m dash, senior Ayden Smiddy placed fourth with a time of 13.79, while senior Lily Kennedy placed 11th with a time of 15.71.

In the girls' 200m dash, junior Cheyenne Phillips placed eighth with a time of 34.71 and seventh grader Katie Lyons placed 10th with a time of 37.59.

In the girls' 400m dash, junior Shaye Seiber won the event with a time of 1:07.17.

In the girls' 800m, freshman Olivia Huff placed eighth with a time of 2:45.75, while eighth grader Morgan Woodall placed 13th with a time of 3:23:45.

In the girls' one mile, Woodall finished 11th with a time of 8:05.31.

In the girls' 3200m, Shaye Seiber placed second with a time of 12:37.98, with sophomore Kaitlyn Williams placing fourth with a time of 15:23.92.

In the girls' 100m hurdles, sophomore Ansley Mounce placed third with a time of 20.45, while Phillips placed fifth with a time of 21.33.

In the girls' 300m hurdles, seventh grader Shelby Lockard placed second with a time of 56.72, with Mounce placing right behind her in third with a time of 57.72.

In the girls' 2000m steeplechase, senior Kathryn Carrington placed third with a time of 10:07.57.

Southwestern placed third in the girls' 4x100m relay with a time of 59.66.

In the girls' 4x200m relay, the Warriors placed fourth with a time of 2:04.43.

In the girls' 4x400m relay, Southwestern finished third with a time of 4:51.51.

Southwestern claimed the victory in the girls' 4x800m relay with a time of 11:17.65.

In the girls' high jump, Smiddy finished third with a height of 4-06.00, while Huff finished fifth with a height of 4-00.00.

In the girls' long jump, Mounce finished sixth with a distance of 13-00.00, with Lyons finishing eighth with a distance of 6-05.00.

In the girls' triple jump, Carrington finished fourth with a distance of 27-06.50.

Sophomore A.J. Perrin claimed the win in the girls' pole vault with a height of 7-06.00.

In the girls' discus, senior Jadyn Campbell finished eighth with a distance of 47-10.00, while junior Sia Taylor finished ninth with a distance of 38-06.00.

In the girls' shot put, Taylor finished sixth with a distance of 22-01.50.

Southwestern will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Southwestern All-Comers meet.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

