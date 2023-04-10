The Southwestern Warriors track and field team traveled to Columbia this past weekend to compete in the Lilburn Vaughn Blue Raider High School Invitational. The Warriors managed to claim a combined nine victories over the course of the evening's events.
In the boys' 100m dash, junior Victor Colyer took home the win with a time of 11.63. Junior Ben Coomer came in seventh place with a time of 12.36.
Colyer then managed to place second in the boys' 200m dash with a time of 24.04. Coomer again came in seventh with a time of 26.13.
In the boys' 400m dash, Colyer came away with his second victory of the event in a time of 53.42. Senior Caleb Perrin finished in third place with a time of 56.15.
Perrin managed to win the boys' 800m in a time of 2:09.09, while junior Zabrey Bortz came in seventh with a time of 2:26.50.
In the boys' mile, Bortz came in ninth place with a time of 5:20.87.
Bortz again placed in the boys' 3200m, as he finished fifth with a time of 12:04.51. Eighth grader Hunter Troxtle finished seventh in a time of 12:47.37.
In the boys' 110m hurdles, sophomore Broderick Brittle came in fourth with a time of 18.47, while senior Preston Frost came in fifth with a time of 22.20.
In the boys' 300m hurdles, Frost claimed the win with a time of 42.70, while Brittle finished eighth with a time of 51.95.
In the boys' 2000m steeplechase, Perrin won with a time of 7:43.66, while Frost came in second with a time of 8:27.80.
The Warriors placed third in the boys' 4x100m relay with a time of 49.94.
In the boys' 4x200m relay, Southwestern placed fourth with a time of 1:46.48.
Southwestern claimed the victory in the boys' 4x400m relay with a time of 3:46.91.
In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern placed fifth with a time of 10:34.57.
In the boys' long jump, senior Jon Cole placed sixth with a distance of 16-02.00, while sophomore Braxton Walters placed right behind him in seventh with a distance of 14-10.50.
In the boys' triple jump, freshman Drew Kelly placed fifth with a distance of 32-02.00.
In the boys' pole vault, freshman Michael Seiber placed second with a height of 7-06.00, while fellow freshman Bryce Bateman placed third with a height of 7-00.00.
In the boys' discus, junior Nico Pascarella placed seventh with a distance of 91-05.00, while fellow junior Cooper Garmon placed ninth with a distance of 83-09.00.
In the boys' shot put, Pascarella and Garmon placed seventh and eighth with distances of 33-00.00 and 32-04.50 respectively.
In the girls' 100m dash, senior Ayden Smiddy placed fourth with a time of 13.79, while senior Lily Kennedy placed 11th with a time of 15.71.
In the girls' 200m dash, junior Cheyenne Phillips placed eighth with a time of 34.71 and seventh grader Katie Lyons placed 10th with a time of 37.59.
In the girls' 400m dash, junior Shaye Seiber won the event with a time of 1:07.17.
In the girls' 800m, freshman Olivia Huff placed eighth with a time of 2:45.75, while eighth grader Morgan Woodall placed 13th with a time of 3:23:45.
In the girls' one mile, Woodall finished 11th with a time of 8:05.31.
In the girls' 3200m, Shaye Seiber placed second with a time of 12:37.98, with sophomore Kaitlyn Williams placing fourth with a time of 15:23.92.
In the girls' 100m hurdles, sophomore Ansley Mounce placed third with a time of 20.45, while Phillips placed fifth with a time of 21.33.
In the girls' 300m hurdles, seventh grader Shelby Lockard placed second with a time of 56.72, with Mounce placing right behind her in third with a time of 57.72.
In the girls' 2000m steeplechase, senior Kathryn Carrington placed third with a time of 10:07.57.
Southwestern placed third in the girls' 4x100m relay with a time of 59.66.
In the girls' 4x200m relay, the Warriors placed fourth with a time of 2:04.43.
In the girls' 4x400m relay, Southwestern finished third with a time of 4:51.51.
Southwestern claimed the victory in the girls' 4x800m relay with a time of 11:17.65.
In the girls' high jump, Smiddy finished third with a height of 4-06.00, while Huff finished fifth with a height of 4-00.00.
In the girls' long jump, Mounce finished sixth with a distance of 13-00.00, with Lyons finishing eighth with a distance of 6-05.00.
In the girls' triple jump, Carrington finished fourth with a distance of 27-06.50.
Sophomore A.J. Perrin claimed the win in the girls' pole vault with a height of 7-06.00.
In the girls' discus, senior Jadyn Campbell finished eighth with a distance of 47-10.00, while junior Sia Taylor finished ninth with a distance of 38-06.00.
In the girls' shot put, Taylor finished sixth with a distance of 22-01.50.
Southwestern will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Southwestern All-Comers meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.