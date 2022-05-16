The Southwestern High School baseball team closed out their regular season in dramatic fashion with come-from-behind 6-5 win over Clay County High School on Friday at Warrior Stadium.
Trailing 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Warriors scored four runs in the frame to take a one-run lead. Tyler Pumphrey was hit by a pitch and Wyatt Morgan singled to put runners on first and second. Caleb Ramsey bunted into a fielder's choice to force Pumphrey out at third and Cameron Shipp – courtesy running for Morgan – advanced to second. Ben Howard walked to load the bases. Chandler Taylor drew a walk to force home Shipp. Hunter Lewis also walked to bring home Ramsey. Jonah Brock hit into a fielder's choice to score Howard. Kolton Durham reached base on an error to score Shipp.
Junior Travis Burton was able to hold Clay County from scoring in the top of the seventh inning for the pitching win. Burton pitched three innings in relief and allowed no runs. Tyler Pumphrey got the pitching start and worked four innings.
Despite scoring six runs, the Warriors only had two hits – by Wyatt Morgan and Kolton Durham.
Southwestern (9-24) will play McCreary Central (10-12) on Tuesday in the opening-round elimination game of the 48th District Tournament at Wayne County High School.
