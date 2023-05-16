The Southwestern Warriors competed in the Williamsburg High School Limited All-Comers Meet over the weekend and came away with some decent results, coming home with two victories over the course of the events.
In the boys’ 100m dash, freshman Gage Anderson finished in 18th place with a time of 12.77, while fellow freshman Riley Stinson finished close behind in 20th with a time of 12.99. Sophomore Johnathan Haynes came in 30th with a time of 14.68.
In the boys’ 200m dash, junior Kameron Cox came in 14th with a time of 25.37. Stinson finished 25th in a time of 27.01, while junior Victory Colyer came in 34th with a time of 30.33.
Colyer finished third in the boys’ 400m dash with a time of 52.23, with fellow junior Ben Coomer finishing in 21st place with a time of 58.77. Anderson came in 26th with a time of 1:02.80.
Senior Caleb Perrin came in third place in the boys’ 800m, finishing in a time of 2:00.87. Other finishers included junior Zabrey Bortz in 11th with a time of 2:13.19 and freshman Drew Kelly in 16th with a time of 2:22.22.
Perrin again finished third in the boys’ 1600m, clocking in at a time of 4:47.78. Freshman Tyler Phelps came in 25th place with a time of 5:52.93.
Bortz finished in third place in the boys’ 3200m with a time of 10:51.33, while eighth grader Hunter Troxtle finished in 16th with a time of 12:00.98.
In the boys’ 110m hurdles, sophomore Broderick Brittle finished in third place with a time of 17.79.
Senior Preston Frost won the boys’ 300m hurdles, winning with a time of 41.77.
In the boys’ 4x100m relay, Southwestern came in fifth place with a time of 47.42.
In the boys’ 4x200m relay, Southwestern finished in fourth with a time of 1:38.15.
The Warriors finished in fifth in the boys’ 4x400m relay with a time of 3:44.26.
In the boys’ 4x800m relay, Southwestern came in sixth with a time of 9:00.99.
In the boys’ long jump, senior Jon Cole finished in 11th with a distance of 17-00.50, while Haynes finished 23rd with a distance of 12-10.50.
Kelly finished 17th in the boys’ triple jump with a distance of 32-08.00, while Brittle came in 19th with a distance of 31-09.50.
In the boys’ pole vault, freshman Michael Seiber finished in 12th with a height of 8-06.00.
In the boys’ discus, junior Cooper Garmon placed 26th with a distance of 76-02.00.
Garmon placed 11th in the boys’ shot put with a distance of 38-07.00, with junior Nikolas Tucker coming in 24th with a distance of 34-05.00.
In the girls’ 100m dash, sophomore Taylor Pruett finished 20th in a time of 15.13, while junior Katie Smith finished 22nd in a time of 15.43. Seventh grader Katie Lyons placed 31st with a time of 16.83.
Seventh grader Shelby Lockard finished fourth in the girls’ 200m dash with a time of 28.08. Sophomore Cadie Layne finished 15th with a time of 31.54 and Lyons finished 26th with a time of 34.18.
In the girls’ 400m dash, sophomore Kaitlyn Williams finished in 18th place with a time of 1:12.31. Sophomore A.J. Perrin placed 24th with a time of 1:15.66 and junior Madeline Peterson finished right behind her in 25th with a time of 1:15.79.
Freshman Olivia Huff came in second place in the girls’ 800m with a time of 2:29.91, with junior Shaye Seiber coming in sixth place with a time of 2:38.69. Senior Kathryn Carrington finished 15th with a time of 2:52.91.
In the girls’ 1600m, Williams finished in 14th place with a time of 6:24.43.
Madeline Peterson finished in sixth place in the girls’ 3200m with a time of 13:27.80, while Williams came in 13th with a time of 15:00.01.
In the girls’ 100m hurdles, senior Jadyn Campbell came in ninth place with a time of 18.88 and sophomore Ansley Mounce finished in 14th with a time of 21.31.
Campbell came in third place in the girls’ 300m hurdles with a time of 49.94. Other finishers include Lockard in 11th with a time of 53.63 and Ansley Mounce in 15th with a time of 57.31.
Southwestern finished seventh in the girls’ 4x100m relay with a time of 56.20.
In the girls’ 4x200m relay, the Warriors again placed seventh with a time of 2:03.16.
The Warriors finished second in the girls’ 4x400m relay with a time of 4:21.34.
Southwestern won the girls’ 4x800m relay, finishing with a time of 10:26.28.
In the girls’ long jump, junior Sia Taylor finished 18th with a distance of 11-02.50. Junior Cheyenne Phillips came in 22nd with a distance of 10-03.75, while fellow junior Madeline Peterson came in 23rd with a distance of 10-03.00.
In the girls’ triple jump, Carrington finished in 13th with a distance of 27-03.00.
A.J. Perrin came in fifth in the girls’ pole vault with a height of 7-00.00.
In the girls’ discus, freshman Claire Peterson came in 20th with a distance of 54-04.00, while Taylor finished 24th with a distance of 41-05.00.
Taylor finished in 17th in the girls’ shot put with a distance of 22-06.00, with Claire Peterson finishing 24th with a distance of 21-02.50.
Southwestern will next compete in the Class 3A Region 7 meet next Tuesday.
