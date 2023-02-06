Monday night, the Southwestern Warriors returned home after a punch in the mouth at Somerset last Friday. The Warriors held senior night for the eight seniors graduating this May in Blake Bolin, Campbell Coffey, Heagan Galloway, Maison Hibbard, Eli Meece, Maddox Mink, and Isaac Warren. The Warriors have had a tumultuous 10-14 season. This senior night they hosted the Jaguars of East Jessamine and although they were tested, the Warriors ended up sending the seniors out on a good note with a 76-64 win. Head coach Jeron Dunbar was very pleased about the overall performance of his squad.
“I was proud of my group tonight. They came ready to play and bounced back the way we wanted them to. Maddox gave us a lot of energy to begin the game. He plays with a high motor. Conner gave us a good lift defensively. Zach Hutchinson is really stepping into a huge role for us. I’m just proud of all my guys, my seniors had a big hand in building this program. JJ, Eli, Maddox, Maison, Heagan, Isaac, Campbell, and Blake have been key anchors for us and I’m glad we were able to get the win for them,” he expounded.
The game started out with East Jessamine winning the tipoff. The Warriors forced two turnovers early. Connor Hudson was the first to put two points on the board. East Jessamine put two points on the board with an easy lay-up from Myles Radford. Maddox Mink had a big block which led to an Eli Meece three. Maddox made himself known down in the post blocking shots, forcing turnovers. Jacob Lockett for East Jessamine threw up a quick three, unfortunately none of the Jaguars were there to rebound and that put the Warriors on the run. JJ Hutchinson was left wide open and nailed a three with three minutes to go in the first quarter. The quarter ended with a Zach Hutchinson basket and Southwestern finished the quarter in the lead at 20-10.
The second quarter started the way the first ended, with a Zach Hutchinson basket that pushed the lead to 12. Southwestern had a near turnover when the ball was batted around in several hands but the Warriors came out with the ball and Heagan Galloway put the ball in the basket. The Warriors were leading 28-13. Southwestern rebounded the ball very well in the first and second quarters. Heagan Galloway and Maddox Mink were a force under the basket. To end the second quarter, Jacob Lockett finally hit a three pointer.
The third quarter had more Connor Hudson. He was sent to the free throw line and pushed the lead 39-25. East Jessamine played good defense for two Southwestern possessions forcing turnovers. Southwestern spent most of the third quarter on the free throw line and ended the quarter still in front 50-40.
The fourth quarter was still more of the same for the Warriors; Mink, Hudson and Hutchinson working like a well-oiled machine while shooting and defending well. The Jaguars gave the Warriors a scare late in the fourth, but the Warriors held on to win 76-64.
The Warriors were lead in scoring by Connor Hudson with 23 points, Zach Hutchinson with 18 and Eli Meece with 13. JJ Hutchinson scored nine points, Heagan Galloway had six, Maddox Mink added five and Jarrett Simpson rounded out the scoring with two points. Southwestern had 22 defensive rebounds and 14 offensive rebounds.
The Jaguars were led in scoring by Keelyn Daniel with 19 points. Other scorers included Makale Hall and Myles Radford with 13, Jacob Lockett with 12, Hayden Frazier with three and both Miyo Jones and Kemonte Braxton with two. The Jaguars had 12 defensive and 13 offensive rebounds.
Southwestern, now 11-14, travels to Russell County on Tuesday with tip time yet to be determined.
