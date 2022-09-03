Southwestern, winners of four straight and only dropping one set in that span, was on the road Thursday for a game against division foes McCreary Central. The Warriors would end up defeating them in straight sets 3-0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-13).
They were led by nine kills by senior Kaylee Young, 27 assists by sophomore Halle Norvell, and eight aces by senior Kamryn Young.
The Warriors improve to 6-1 on the season, and will next play in three matches as part of the September Slam, including a game Saturday at 9 a.m. against Newport Central Catholic.
