Both teams were coming off of a win as the Southwestern Warriors hosted the Pulaski County Maroons for a Saturday matinee on the baseball diamond. The Maroons were on a six game winning streak, with none of those wins being particularly close. Someone's winning streak, no matter how long, had to come to an end on this afternoon. An earlier game against the two schools went the way of the Warriors 4-3 at the beginning of the season.
Surprisingly, a strong as of late Pulaski offense couldn't get much going in terms of runs, with some early Southwestern runs pushing the Warriors ahead of their rivals. Eventually, Southwestern came away with a 2-1 victory over the Maroons to earn a season sweep of their crosstown opponents.
Brysen Dugger was walked to lead off the top of the first inning for the Maroons. Dugger then advanced into scoring position following a sacrifice bunt by Brady Cain. Two straight ground outs to shortstop Jayce Gager retired the side and left Dugger stranded on base.
A Gager single into center field was the first hit for either team in the bottom of the frame. Gager advanced into scoring position following an error by Pulaski, although the second out was then turned a few moments later. Southwestern then scored the first run of the ball game after a Wyatt Morgan hit to left field, as Gager made it home following a throwing error to make it 1-0 for the home team.
Two straight outs to third baseman Travis Burton began the top of the second inning, before the Maroons finally had their first hit of the game off the bat of Wessen Falin, a single to center field. A walk on Jace Frye and a bunt single by Kam Hargis loaded the bases for Pulaski, although the bases were left loaded following a fly out.
A Ben Howard double on a deep fly ball to right field began the bottom of the third inning successfully for Southwestern. A wild pitch advanced Howard to third before a balk allowed him to come home for the second Warrior run of the afternoon. That turned out to not only be the last run of the game for Southwestern, but also the game-winning run as well. The Maroons then turned three straight outs to retire the side.
Walks on Cain, Bryce Cowell and Mason Acton began the top of the third inning and with no outs on the board, it looked almost certain that the Maroons would score here. However, the first strikeout of the game, thrown by Howard, put one out on the scoreboard before a double play started by Gager immediately retired the side with no damage coming across.
The Warriors couldn't do much in their half of the third inning, as Morgan was the only player to make it to base following a walk. Two strikeouts by Keegan Measel bookended the inning and retired the side.
A walk on Falin began the top of the fourth inning and after a single by Frye into left field, it looked once again like the Maroons had a chance to score. Two outs were then turned before another walk on Cain loaded the bases up for Pulaski County. A fielder's choice then ended the half inning, with the Maroons still looking for their first run of the ball game.
All that Southwestern could do in the bottom of the frame was a single from Howard on a ground ball to center field. Three straight outs then retired the side with Cain now pitching. Cain also threw his first strikeout of the contest.
Acton walked again to begin the top of the fifth inning, with Jonas Gallagher now in to pitch for the Warriors. A single by Jacob Todd put two Pulaski County runners on the bases, with Braden Hampton making it all the way to third base following a wild pitch. He was left stranded there after a ground out to retire the side with still no runs on the board for Pulaski.
The bottom of the fifth was pretty uneventful, as although Gager reached on an error, it was a quick three outs to retire the side.
A walk on Hargis and an error allowing Dugger to reach base gave Pulaski two base runners to begin the top of the sixth inning. The Maroons finally broke through with their first run of the afternoon on an RBI single to center field by Cain, making the score 2-1 in favor of the Warriors with Pulaski having runners on the corners. A double play turned by Caleb Ramsey retired the side without the Maroons having a chance to tie up the game.
It was a quick bottom of the sixth for the Warriors as they went three up and three down. Cain grabbed another strikeout as well, with Pulaski now down to their final three outs in the contest.
A single by Marshall Livesay opened the top of the seventh in a positive manner for the Maroons, before a double play, again turned by Gager, immediately put Pulaski County down to their final out. A walk on Falin gave Pulaski a base runner but a Braden Morrow strikeout clinched the game for the Warriors, giving Southwestern a season sweep of the rivals by a score of 2-1.
Cain led the Maroons with the lone RBI in the contest, with Livesay, Todd, Falin, Frye and Hargis also having hits. Measel and Cain both went three innings apiece on the mound, with both having two strikeouts apiece as well. Southwestern was led by two hits from Howard, as well as a hit apiece from Gager and Morgan. Howard got the win on the mound, going four innings while allowing only three hits and seven walks, as well as striking out one batter.
Pulaski falls to 13-9 for the season while Southwestern improves to 9-11. Both will play crosstown district opponents on Monday, with Pulaski taking on Somerset and Southwestern facing off against Somerset Christian.
