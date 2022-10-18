For the first time ever, Southwestern and Somerset Christian faced off in the 48th District Championship. Although the Warriors took both of the regular season matchups, the Lady Cougars were not backing down in the slightest, as they were riding a wave of momentum heading into this one following a 3-2 victory over Wayne County last night.
The two teams battled throughout, however it would be the Warriors standing tall at the end of the game as they defeated a tough Somerset Christian team 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-20). This marked the second straight district title for head coach Mitzi Jones in her second year at the helm, and she was excited for the win for her program.
“This is a great group of girls, they’re playing for each other, they’re playing together. I am just really blessed to be their coach,” she explained.
Somerset Christian and Southwestern were tight to begin the first set, as the Warriors led 13-11 following kills from seniors Kylee Tucker and Kaylee Young, junior Payton Acey, and sophomore Halle Norvell. Somerset Christian would add early kills from juniors Olivia Murrer and Lydia Fisher, as well as freshman Sophia Barnett.
Southwestern would take control in the set with a 9-0 run to lead the set 22-11, with kills coming from senior Baylee Collingsworth, sophomore Chloe Mabe, Kaylee Young, and Norvell, as well as two aces from Collingsworth. The Lady Cougars would make a slight comeback with a 7-1 run following kills from Sophia Barnett, Murrer, and senior Adyson Miller. Southwestern, however, would claim the set following an ace from Mabe, winning the first set 25-18.
The second set would be close again early between the two teams, as Southwestern would have a 12-9 lead after kills from Tucker, Kaylee Young, Mabe, and Norvell. The Cougars would have early kills from Sophia Barnett and Murrer. Once again a big Southwestern run would in essence clinch the set for the Warriors though, as Southwestern would go on a 13-0 run with Kaylee Young having five kills and Collingsworth having two kills and a block. The Warriors would win the second set 25-12 following a Somerset Christian error.
The Lady Cougars would respond in the third set, going out to an 8-3 lead after three kills from Murrer, an ace from eighth grader Reagan Childers, and two aces from Sophia Barnett. The Warriors would slowly make the comeback, tying up the game at 13-13 following kills from Acey, Kaylee Young, and Tucker.
The Warriors and Cougars would start trading points back and forth in the middle of the set, although two solid blocks by Acey would swing the momentum back in the favor of Southwestern. The Warriors would ride the momentum into three straight kills from Collingsworth, leading the game at 23-19. The Lady Cougars would grab one more kill from Miller, but following another Somerset Christian error, Southwestern would win the third set 25-20 and thus claim the 48th District Championship. Coach Jones was very proud of the way her team performed, especially in the Cougar Den, a notoriously hard place to play.
“Yesterday they didn’t play their best, so today we just told them to leave it all out on the floor and to give 110 percent every play and they did so I’m just really proud of them,” she expounded.
Both Southwestern and Somerset Christian will advance to play in the 12th Region Tournament. The 48th District All-Tournament Team was announced following the game, with Somerset Christian having Reagan Childers, Olivia Murrer, and Sierra Barnett on the team, while Southwestern would place Kylee Tucker, Payton Acey, and Halle Norvell on the team, with senior Kamryn Young winning the MVP award for the tournament.
