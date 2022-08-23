Southwestern traveled a mile and a half to Somerset Christian for Tuesday night volleyball action. This season is different because Somerset Christian is eligible for the post season in the 48th District, so this game could be a potential preview of the championship game. In a close game between the two teams, Southwestern would ultimately prevail 3-1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20).
Head coach of the Lady Cougars, LaDawna Tucker, was proud of her team’s effort against one of the toughest teams in the 12th Region and sees a great future ahead for both teams.
“I’m really proud of my girls. Yes, they fought hard. Southwestern is a really fundamentally sound team with an exceptional coaching staff. We have a few things to keep working on to get our team where we need to be before we meet them again later this season. I think both teams will improve tremendously over the next month or so and hopefully by the time we meet them again we will have a different outcome,” she stated.
During the first set, the score went back and forth between the two teams. Southwestern would eventually edge out Somerset Christian 25-20 to take the first set.
Somerset Christian came out of the break ready to play. The score went back and forth again before momentum shifted in Somerset Christian’s favor. Junior Addison Cunnagin had a great dig from a senior Kylee Tucker attempted kill. The crowd on the Lady Cougars side was deafening at times throughout the set. Somerset Christian never looked back after this play, however, as they took the set 25-16 to tie the game up at 1 set a piece.
After the game, head coach of the Warriors Mitzi Jones was clear about what cost her team the second set.
“We had 9 service errors during the second set. We just couldn’t find the other end of the court,” she explained.
The third set went to Southwestern 25-19. Somerset Christian had a lot of opportunities to win but ultimately it was Southwestern’s stellar play on offense that would prove to be the Lady Cougars undoing.
The fourth and final set went to the Warriors as they won 25-20, thus taking the game 3-1.
Coach Jones was glad to come out of such a hard place to play with the win, beaming with pride because of her team’s effort.
“I am proud of my team. We made silly errors the second set. We’re glad to come out with a win. Winning here at Somerset Christian is a feat because of the atmosphere,” she explained.
Southwestern improves to 3-1 on the season and will host Rockcastle County on Thursday, with the game set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Somerset Christian will play in the 12th Region All “A” Classic on Saturday against Burgin at 11 am.
