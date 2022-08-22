The Southwestern Warriors traveled to South Laurel on Saturday afternoon for a matchup against the Cardinals. After starting the season 1-2, Southwestern is on a bit of a hot streak, going 3-1 in their last 4 games.
After a game full of defense that looked to be destined to head into extra time, senior Ryan Vu found the net in the 73rd minute to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead that would stick as the clock expired. Senior goalkeeper Aaron Baker had a great night in the goal, producing 6 saves for the Warriors.
Now 4-3 on the season, the Warriors will travel to Madison Southern for a road game on Tuesday, with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
