The Southwestern Warriors basketball team shot themselves to victory over the Garrard County Golden Lions Saturday night at Southwestern.
The Warriors wasted no time establishing pure dominance over Garrard County by outscoring them 28-6 in the opening period.
Senior guard Evan Smith led the charge in the first period with 20 of the Warriors 28 points. Smith was 7-7 in the quarter, and 6-6 beyond the three point line. Smith's performance elevated the Warriors early and set the tone for an eventual 83-55 win.
"I am so happy for Evan and the start he has had," said Southwestern coach Chris Baker. "The kid really has been through it in his career and he is making the most of this opportunity. He is a totally different player than last year because he put in the work. Tonight I think he was able to get off to such a quick start because his teammates spaced the floor and made shots and the defense couldn't focus on Evan. He didn't waste their efforts."
Senior Andrew Jones opened the game with a driving layup, and Smith quickly extended the Warrior lead to 7-0 with a three off a pass from sophomore Eli Meece, and a driving bucket.
Smith then assisted Jones on a three, and then nailed four straight three point shots to give the Warriors a 22-2 lead.
After the Warriors scored 19 unanswered, Montavin Quisenberry put in a driving layup to end the scoring silence for Garrard. Quisenberry got three more with a three point play, and Brandon Brooks added a free throw, but that was all the Golden Lions were able to do on offense in the first.
Southwestern closed their incredible first period with back to back threes that put them up 28-6 heading into the second. The first three was by junior Campbell Coffey and was assisted by Smith, and Smith finished the quarter with a contested buzzer beater three ball.
In the second period, the Warriors had eight from Meece by way of a pair of free throws and two triples, a pair of inside buckets by senior Ethan Meadows, five from senior Lukas Maybrier from a pair of driving layups and free shot, five from Jones off a turn around mid range jumper and a three point play, and a put back shot by sophomore Brody Perkins.
While the Golden Lions did have a better offensive quarter, the Warriors showed out on offense once again and left Golden Lions trailing by 32 points at 52-20 at halftime. Quisenberry did most of the work on offense for Garrard with 13 of their 20 points at halftime.
After the break, the Warriors slowed down a little compared to their offensive production in the first half.
They scored 14 in the third quarter with five from Jones off a three pointer and pair of free throws, a pair of inside buckets by Perkins, a three from Coffey, and two free throws freshman Indred Whitaker.
The Golden Lions just outscored Southwestern in the third with 16. Six of those came from Quisenberry, five from Ethan Cooper, two from Austin Adams, and a three Ethan Wall.
Like the third, the fourth was a very competitive period, with the Golden Lions just outscoring the Warriors. Southwestern had 17 in the period with four from Maybrier off an inside bucket and mid range jumper, an inside basket by Perkins, a pair of free throws by Meece, five from Campbell from a driving layup and three, and driving buckets from Smith and Whitaker.
Quisenberry scored 14 of Garrard's 19 in the fourth quarter with the rest coming from a three by Matthew Wall and a pair of free throws from Ian Alcorn.
"I am very pleased at how the team responded to Tuesday's loss at Lincoln County," said coach Baker. "We came out focused and determined to complete every possession and that was a huge key for us tonight."
When reflecting on the win, coach Baker said "I loved our offensive balance tonight. We rebounded the ball well and defended better with fewer breakdowns tonight. And our guys off the bench, especially Campbell Coffey and Ethan Meadows, gave us a big lift. The competition gets better as we go deeper into the season so all of these are areas we need to continue to grow in."
The win advanced the Warriors to 6-4 on the season and they will face the Boyle County Rebels at home tonight at 7:30 PM.
SWHS 28 24 14 17 – 83
GCHS 6 14 16 19 – 55
SOUTHWESTERN - Smith 22, Jones 15, Coffey 11, Meece 10, Maybrier 9, Perkins 8, Meadows 4, Whitaker 4.
GARRARD COUNTY - Quisenberry 33, Cooper 6, Adams 5, Alcorn 4, E. Wall 3, M. Wall 3, Brooks 1.
