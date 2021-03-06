Southwestern dominates Somerset Christian at home

After beating Somerset Christian by just 11 last month, the Southwestern Warriors beat the Cougars by 31 points last night at Southwestern.
The Warriors had a monster first half scoring 33 in the first period and 29 in the second to lead 62-26 at the end of the first half.
"We played horrible in the first half," said Somerset Christian head coach Kirk Stickley. "We have to learn how to handle pressure better."
After the break, Southwestern slowed down and the Cougars outscored them 15-12 in the third, and 19-17 in the fourth, and the Warriors took a 91-60 victory.
Senior Evan Smith led the way for Southwestern with a 27 point performance.
Seniors Lukas Maybrier, and Laiken Nazario and freshman Indred Whitaker all reached double figures on the night for the Warriors as well. Maybrier and Nazario finished with 13, and Whitaker followed just behind them with 12.
Despite the loss, Somerset Christian's junior Braydon Moore shined with a game high 30 point performance.
Junior David Crubaugh and Luke Atwood also eclipsed double digits with Crubaugh at 14, and Atwood at 12.
Southwestern advanced to 9-9 on the season and will face the Perry County Central Commodores Tuesday night at home. The Cougars fell to 4-18 and will play the Foundation Christian Academy Falcons this afternoon on the road.
SWHS - 33 - 29 - 12 - 17 - 91
SCS - 14 - 12 - 15 - 19 - 60
Southwestern - Smith 27, Maybrier 13, Nazario 13, Whitaker 12, Jones 7, Galloway 6, Hudson 4, Meece 3, Coffey 2, Meadows 2, Perkins 2.
Somerset Christian - Moore 30, D. Crubaugh 14, Atwood 12, Brummett 2, A. Crubaugh 2.
